Stefan Borge and Ian Howes complete 30km ‘Rocking Around the Rock’ challenge for GBC Open Day

Last weekend two well-known local faces, Stefan Borge from GBC and Ian Howes who is known for his numerous challenges for charity, ran three laps of the Rock in aid of the GBC Open Day.

The day began at 7.30am, with the pair starting the second lap at 9am and the third lap at 11am.

The men completed a distance of 30km in doing so.

However, they were not alone at any moment of their challenge.

A number of runners from Carpe Diem Running Club, of which Mr Howes is a member, joined them with some runners doing so for all three laps.

Also joining them were colleagues of Mr Borge’s from GBC and supporters from entities such as GibSams and Special Olympics Gibraltar.

“It was a brilliant experience,” said Mr Borge.

“Although it might not sound like it, I found that making your way round the Rock three times is the perfect way to start the weekend.”

“And that’s all thanks to the incredible support we had, from the 26 runners who showed up at 7.30am for the first run round to the 60-70 people who showed up at 11am for the walk.”

“The atmosphere they created made it so much more achievable; and of course Ian Howes the brainchild of the event.”

“It was an honour to share a charity event with him and I wouldn’t have been able to do it without him and his impeccable pace-setting techniques, so it was always a comfortably pace without exerting too much energy.”

“Bring on Rocking Around the Rock 2025.”

Mr Howes thanked everyone who supported the Rocking Around the Rock challenge.

“Your encouragement, contributions and participation made the event a worthwhile cause,” he said.

To donate visit: https://www.gbc.gi/donate