Stella McComb crowned Andalucia Alevines champion for second consecutive season

By Stephen Ignacio
15th November 2024

Young equestrian Stella McComb was once again confirmed this weekend as the Andalucian Alevines champion having obtained higher points than her rivals across all provinces.
Following her success in winning the final dressage competition of province of Malaga.
The young Gibraltar rider retained her title of league winner of Malaga 2024, having won the same last season.
A long wait to find out the results across all the other provinces saw Stella confirmed this weekend as the Andalucia champion and within the top ten. This ensuring that she can now compete for the Copa de Andalucia.
Stella will be hoping to repeat her success last year and will be looking to complete the double again within her category.
The young equestrian leading the way as she brings her talents and skills to the forefront, with consecutive titles within her categories during the past two seasons. For another season as a top ten ranked rider in her category.

