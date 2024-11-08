Stella McComb Retains Malaga dressage title

Young equestrian Stella McComb continues riding high having won the final dressage competition of province of Malaga.

The young Gibraltar rider retained her title of league winner of Malaga 2024, having won the same last season.

She now awaits the finals of the rest of Andalucía provinces over this weekend to find out whether she had maintained her lead in the Andalucía League championship which she has been leading up to now.

Pending this weekends results the final league positions she will then decide whether she will compete among the top ten for the Copa de Andalucía, where Stella will aim to complete her double to retain the title she also won in 2023.