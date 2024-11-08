Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 8th Nov, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Stella McComb Retains Malaga dressage title

By Stephen Ignacio
8th November 2024

Young equestrian Stella McComb continues riding high having won the final dressage  competition  of province of Malaga.  
The young Gibraltar rider retained her title of league winner of Malaga 2024, having won the same last season.
She now awaits the finals of the rest of Andalucía provinces over this weekend to find out whether she had maintained her lead in the Andalucía League championship which she has been leading up to now.
Pending this weekends results the final league positions she will then decide whether she will compete among the top ten for the Copa de Andalucía, where Stella will aim to complete her double to retain the title she also won in 2023.

Most Read

Local News

Rock ‘set fair’ for success despite UK ‘in a real mess’ – Lord Marland

Thu 7th Nov, 2024

Local News

New footpath opens in South District

Thu 7th Nov, 2024

Local News

RGP officer faces attempted rape charge in court

Fri 8th Nov, 2024

Local News

Developer challenges Govt over Devil’s Tongue project

Wed 6th Nov, 2024

UK/Spain News

Spain seizes record 13-tonne cocaine haul in Algeciras

Wed 6th Nov, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

8th November 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar women will face tough test in Nations League debut

7th November 2024

Sports
Gibraltar badminton Participated in the Badminton Small States of Europe Championships in Cyprus finishing sixth

5th November 2024

Sports
Gibraltar women's youth rugby debut as national squad

5th November 2024

Sports
Bavaria grab their first victory this season beating Buccaneers

5th November 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024