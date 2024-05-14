STEM Week 2024 at St Mary’s Lower Primary

The summer term kicked off with a bang at St Mary’s Lower Primary School as students and the community joined forces to celebrate STEM Week.

“From budding scientists to aspiring engineers, the entire school dived headfirst into a whirlwind of discovery and exploration, all while having a ton of fun,” said a statement from the school.

“The heartbeat of the week was a vibrant blend of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, as children delved into the lives of STEM leaders and embarked on a journey of hands on learning and collaboration.”





Nursery children embarked on a STEAM-fuelled adventure (including the Art element) by mixing and matching materials to witness reactions. From colour-changing concoctions to frozen surprises. Reception students embraced STEAM week with gusto and explored germ-killing soap in science, sorted recyclable items with bee bots for technology, and created 'Save our Oceans' art.

“Their maths skills got a boost too, all while learning the importance of protecting our planet. Our young eco-warriors are proving that even the smallest hands can make a big difference,” the statement from the school said.

Year 1 pupils, equipped with safety goggles entered the world of chemical reactions inspired by Stephanie Kwolek, the genius behind Kevlar®. Lemon batteries, slime-making sessions, and straw-engineered bicycles kept their creativity buzzing.

Meanwhile, Year 2 was on a mission to explore the cosmos with astronaut, scientist and presenter Emily Calandrelli as their guide. Rocket-themed artwork served as a backdrop for the STEM fair, while homemade lava lamps. The engineering feat which captured their imaginations were the playdough marble mazes.

The Year 2 STEM Fair was judged by Stephen Warr (Government’s Chief Scientist) and Catherine Walsh from the Ministry of the Environment.

Niall Perez won ‘SMLP STEM Project Winner 2024’, with a rocket project that literally took flight. Bella Parody’s had a slime oobleck and Ellie Barker had a colour-taste experiment, which earned them each a highly commended award.

During the week the children were each given the opportunity to invite a trusted adult into school to take part in an activity with them. The lower school children enjoyed a rotational activity session where each station focused on one of the five areas of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Maths). With reception children wowing the crowd with their STEAM song delving deeper into the different areas of learning.

The grand finale was a ‘demo day’ which brought the entire school together for a spectacle of explosive science. Rocket launches, elephant toothpaste, and the classic Mentos and Coke eruption.

ICT Lead Mr Capurro commented, "It’s always a lot of fun to bring the trusted adults in. The children love sharing their school experience with them and it really serves to foster those all-important community links.”

“The parents are good sports and the competitive feeling was palpable.”

Reflecting on the week, Science Coordinator Mrs Stych said: "STEM week is always one of my favourite weeks at school; the school community really comes together, from collecting recycled materials, for weeks in advance, to searching for obscure items we needed for ‘that’ particular activity. The support tthe parents have given the school and their willingness to join us in this STEM celebration has this week a resounding success."

Maths Coordinator Ms Canepa echoed the sentiment: “As always, having a loved one come into school to join them is an exciting and fun experience. It’s always lovely to see the children working proudly with their loved ones as part of a team.”

“STEM week has been a great experience for everyone involved but most of all for the children.”

Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, said: “STEM Week 2024 at St Mary’s Lower Primary wasn’t just about learning—it was about igniting passions, building connections, and unleashing the boundless potential of every child.”

“As the week came to a close, one thing was abundantly clear: when it comes to learning, fun is always the best ingredient.”