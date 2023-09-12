Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 12th Sep, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Stevenson in North Run

By Stephen Ignacio
12th September 2023

Gibraltarian accountant and director of AMS Accounting Services Ltd, Adrian Stevenson, successfully completed the Great North Run at Newcastle on Sunday as part of the Great Ormand Street Hospital (GOSH) team and was declared top fund raiser for the team.
Adrian was there with his wife Tessa (nee Labrador) and children Matthew, Jamie (himself a patient of GOSH) and Chloe who offered him much needed support. It also gave them an opportunity to meet up with Adrian’s aunt and cousins whom he had not seen in some time – Adrian was born in Newcastle.
Also participating in the race from Gibraltar were sportswoman Lesley Jackson and GHA Sponsored Patients administrator Damian Love, both fundraising for different charities. They all felt very proud of their achievements, the only downside was that they missed out on the Gibraltar Day celebrations.
Also running in the North Run was Gibraltar athlete Arnold Rogers.

Most Read

Local News

Border chaos as both Gibraltar and Spain tighten immigration checks

Mon 4th Sep, 2023

Local News

Morocco earthquake kills over 1000 people

Sat 9th Sep, 2023

Local News

CM and UK MPs underline self-determination message and commitment to treaty in first National Day rally since Covid

Sun 10th Sep, 2023

Local News

Foreign Secretary on private visit to Gibraltar

Sat 9th Sep, 2023

Local News

‘It was crazy and chaotic’

Sat 9th Sep, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

12th September 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Ivan Flores Vela wins ESF European Masters Individual Squash Championships 40+ Category for Gibraltar

12th September 2023

Sports
Special Olympics National Games confirmed for next week

12th September 2023

Sports
Volleyball held its end of season presentation

12th September 2023

Sports
EYPD at La Linea tournament claim Silver Cup with convincing win

12th September 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023