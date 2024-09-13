Still ‘no specific concerns’ as police continue investigation into journalist’s death

The Royal Gibraltar Police on Friday said there continued to be “no specific concerns” surrounding the sudden death of a British journalist in Gibraltar last Sunday, adding a post-mortem examination had now been conducted although its results would take some time.

The update came a day after the RGP revealed UK counter terrorism police officers were assisting its investigation into the death of David Knowles, 32, a senior audio journalist and presenter with the Telegraph who launched the award-winning weekday podcast ‘Ukraine: The Latest’.

Mr Knowles died while on holiday in Gibraltar on Sunday from what is believed to be a cardiac arrest.

As with any sudden death, the Coroner was informed and an investigation is under way. Mr Knowles’ family has also been informed and an RGP family liaison officer appointed.

On Thursday the RGP said that while the investigation was ongoing, there were no concerns at present surrounding the death, a position it repeated on Friday.

“The Royal Gibraltar Police can confirm that the post-mortem examination of the late David Knowles was completed yesterday afternoon at St Bernard’s Hospital, and there continue to be no specific concerns surrounding the cause of death, albeit that the post-mortem examination results will take some time to be processed,” the RGP said in an update Friday on its investigation.

“RGP detectives supported by Counter Terrorism Policing colleagues continue to progress their investigation and any further updates will be provided at the appropriate time.”

Specialist UK detectives became involved in the investigation following a mutual aid request from the RGP, which said their support had been sought “due to their existing capability and their experience of dealing with international enquiries”.

On Thursday, a spokesman for Mr Knowles’s family said noted the statement from the RGP, “…particularly the assertion that ‘there are no specific concerns at this time with regard to the death’.”