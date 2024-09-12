UK counter terrorism officers assist RGP investigate death of journalist, but ‘no specific concerns’ at present

UK counter terrorism police officers are assisting the Royal Gibraltar Police in an investigation into the sudden death in Gibraltar of a British journalist who produced an award-winning podcast on Ukraine.

The RGP confirmed the involvement of the UK detectives in a statement on Thursday, although it added “there are no specific concerns at this time with regard to the death”.

David Knowles, 32, a senior audio journalist and presenter with the Telegraph who launched the weekday podcast ‘Ukraine: The Latest’, died while on holiday in Gibraltar on Sunday from what is believed to be a cardiac arrest.

As with any sudden death, the Coroner was informed and an investigation is under way.

Mr Knowles’ family has also been informed and an RGP family liaison officer appointed.

The RGP said arrangements had been made for a post-mortem examination to be conducted on Thursday afternoon.

“A policing ‘mutual aid’ request for specialist support was submitted to UK policing, although there are no specific concerns at this time with regard to the death,” the RGP statement added.

“Following the RGP's mutual aid request, detectives from UK Counter Terrorism Policing have been appointed to provide support to the RGP investigation, due to their existing capability and their experience of dealing with international enquiries.”

The RGP said it would make no further comment at this time regarding any aspect of the investigation.

A UK counter-terrorism policing spokesperson said: “A request to UK Policing was received from the Royal Gibraltar Police to assist with an investigation into a sudden death of a British national in Gibraltar on 8 September.”

“Due to the existing capability and experience of dealing with international inquiries, support to the RGP is being provided by officers from Counter-Terrorism Policing.”

“Primacy for the investigation remains with RGP and any further inquiries in relation to this should be directed to them.”

A spokesman for Mr Knowles’s family said: “We note the statement from the RGP today about David, particularly the assertion that ‘there are no specific concerns at this time with regard to the death’.”

“We do not wish to say anything further while the authorities continue their investigations and ask that the family’s privacy be respected.”

The Labour MP for Hammersmith and Chiswick, Andy Slaughter, paid tribute to Mr Knowles in the House of Commons on Thursday and called for a debate on the importance of investigative and public interest journalism.

He said: “Can I pay tribute to Telegraph journalist David Knowles, creator of the brilliant Ukraine: The Latest podcast who tragically died last weekend at the age of only 32?”

“I’m sure (House of Commons Leader Lucy Powell) will join me in sending condolences to David’s family and friends.”

Mr Slaughter had earlier asked: “Can we have a debate on the importance of investigative journalism and public interest journalism?”

“The best journalists are an essential part of our democracy.”

Responding, Ms Powell said: “I certainly would pay my condolences to David’s family.”

“He’s absolutely right: investigative journalism is so important to our democracy, and we should do whatever we can as a country to support it, and I’m sure that the Culture Secretary (Lisa Nandy) would be happy if he raised these matters with her in forthcoming oral questions.”

PA contributed reporting for this article.