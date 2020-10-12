Stormers keep their 100% start to season
DHL Europa Stormers were the only team to keep their unbeaten record as the Rugby u-mee GRC Return2Rugby 10’s completed their second weekend of play. A 40-30 victory against Inline Framing Straits Sharks might have given the impression of a run-away victory. Sharks were, however, very much a difficult opposition coming close to catching up...
