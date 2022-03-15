Stormers swept Sharks aside in 69-24 victory
Straits Sharks, with a depleted squad and fielding less than the 15 players required were chasing shadows from the start as DHL Europa Stormers, and in particular man of the match Seb Olah, swept past them. A convincing 69-24 score line at the end told just part of the story, with the Stormers opting to...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here