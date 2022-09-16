Stormers to play Cadiz

Rugby is back on the Rock with the Stormers playing a friendly this Saturday against Cadiz.

After an initial postponement of an earlier scheduled friendly against Bahia, Europa Stormers Rugby are now delighted to announce that they will host Club Rugby Cádiz CF this Saturday at Europa Point Stadium in a preseason friendly.

There will be a minutes silence held before kick off in honour of HRH Queen Elizabeth II.

Kick off will be at 1pm at the Europa Sports Park.

Also on Saturday the first of the youth sessions will be taking place.

Rugger Tots (aged 2 to reception year), Junior (years 1 to 6) and Youth (years 7 to 13) rugby for boys and girls all return to Europa Sports Park on Saturday 17th September. Sessions will take place every Saturday from 10am onwards.

