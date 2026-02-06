Strait of Gibraltar Association Trust accepted as International Friend of Citizens Advice International

The Strait of Gibraltar Association Trust has been accepted as an International Friend of Citizens Advice International, in a move announced on February 6 in Tangier and Gibraltar.

The recognition is described as an important step in the Association’s commitment to strengthening civil society and social inclusion, and to fostering international cooperation between Gibraltar and Morocco in the educational, voluntary, cultural, artistic and sports fields.

The Strait of Gibraltar Association works to promote cooperation and social, cultural, educational and developmental initiatives, with a focus on youth, community empowerment and reinforcing social cohesion.

The Association collaborates with public institutions, civil society organisations and international partners to support initiatives that contribute to sustainable development and civic engagement in Gibraltar and Morocco.

Citizens Advice International is a non-profit, non-governmental international organisation representing the interests of free advice-giving associations around the world.

Its mission is to support independent providers of free, impartial and confidential advice and information to the public about their rights, contributing to the advancement of civil society internationally.

Through its global network, Citizens Advice International promotes knowledge sharing, capacity building and cooperation among organisations dedicated to access to rights, social justice and citizen empowerment.

The acceptance of the Strait of Gibraltar Association Trust as an International Friend of Citizens Advice International reflects a shared commitment to strengthening civil society and community-based organisations, supporting access to impartial and confidential advice for citizens in Gibraltar and Morocco, encouraging international dialogue and cooperation, and promoting social inclusion and civic participation.

The collaboration is intended to lay the foundation for future exchanges, joint initiatives and cooperation aligned with the missions and values of both organisations, particularly in cross-border and international contexts.

The Strait of Gibraltar Association Trust said it looks forward to developing a constructive relationship with Citizens Advice International and contributing to its international network in support of stronger and more resilient civil societies.