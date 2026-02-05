Strait of Gibraltar Association Trust makes £1,000 emergency flood donation

The Strait of Gibraltar Association Trust has made an emergency donation of £1,000 (12,000 MAD) to support families displaced by recent floods affecting Ksar El Kebir and surrounding areas.

The donation was made on Wednesday and is aimed at assisting both the displaced families and the facilities currently hosting them, particularly in neighbouring cities such as Asilah.

The Trust said the emergency response was made possible through the generous donations and continued support of the Gibraltar community, and extended its thanks to everyone who contributed.

The Strait of Gibraltar Association Trust said it remains committed to supporting vulnerable communities in times of crisis and continues to stand in solidarity with those affected by the natural disaster.