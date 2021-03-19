Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 19th Mar, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Street Art Mural Walk

Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
19th March 2021

Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture is launching a new street art mural walk where people can access the information via a flyer or online.

“The flyer aims to promote the artwork, which is part of the Government’s urban renewal programme, and can be found in different areas within the city centre,” said a statement from GCS.

The flyer aims to encourage residents and tourists alike to visit each site and appreciate the work that has been produced by numerous artists.

“This self-guided walking tour has all the bases covered and still allows for some exploring,” the statement added.

“It aims to encourage visitors to make the most of their walking experience in Gibraltar by following the full trail or dipping into the sites that are either of most interest or fall close to their planned itinerary.”

There are currently 12 complete murals, some site-specific depicting different styles and concepts, with a series also promoting prominent Gibraltarian artist Gustavo Bacarisas.

This walk and information flyer is in addition to the art walk tours that promote Gibraltar’s art galleries, namely the Mario Finlayson National Gallery at the City Hall, the Fine Arts Gallery at Casemates and the GEMA at Montagu Bastion.

Both the gallery and street art guided tours can be adapted to schools and other groups, in keeping with the latest Covid-19 guidelines.

Minister with responsibility for culture Dr John Cortes said, “The street art initiative merges culture, heritage and urban renewal, and promoting this walk adds a quirky dimension to visiting our city centre which will appeal to many. Once again GCS is at the forefront of an imaginative initiative in enriching our community.”

The flyer is available online at www.culture.gi/forms

Most Read

Local News

Strict precautions for GHA staff who declined vaccine

Wed 17th Mar, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar ‘hours away’ from full vaccination of adult population

Thu 18th Mar, 2021

Local News

Government dismisses ‘groundless’ report that UK plans asylum centre in Gibraltar

Thu 18th Mar, 2021

Local News

Local student accepted into Cambridge for PGCE

Sun 14th Mar, 2021

Local News

Cathedral Square Park closed due to health and safety concerns

Wed 17th Mar, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

19th March 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
No charges for officers in fatal collision at sea, RGP says

19th March 2021

Local News
GHA earmarks Covid-19 vaccines for students returning from UK

19th March 2021

Local News
Passing Out Ceremony

19th March 2021

Local News
Tourism under scrutiny in Parliament

19th March 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021