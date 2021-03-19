Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture is launching a new street art mural walk where people can access the information via a flyer or online.

“The flyer aims to promote the artwork, which is part of the Government’s urban renewal programme, and can be found in different areas within the city centre,” said a statement from GCS.

The flyer aims to encourage residents and tourists alike to visit each site and appreciate the work that has been produced by numerous artists.

“This self-guided walking tour has all the bases covered and still allows for some exploring,” the statement added.

“It aims to encourage visitors to make the most of their walking experience in Gibraltar by following the full trail or dipping into the sites that are either of most interest or fall close to their planned itinerary.”

There are currently 12 complete murals, some site-specific depicting different styles and concepts, with a series also promoting prominent Gibraltarian artist Gustavo Bacarisas.

This walk and information flyer is in addition to the art walk tours that promote Gibraltar’s art galleries, namely the Mario Finlayson National Gallery at the City Hall, the Fine Arts Gallery at Casemates and the GEMA at Montagu Bastion.

Both the gallery and street art guided tours can be adapted to schools and other groups, in keeping with the latest Covid-19 guidelines.

Minister with responsibility for culture Dr John Cortes said, “The street art initiative merges culture, heritage and urban renewal, and promoting this walk adds a quirky dimension to visiting our city centre which will appeal to many. Once again GCS is at the forefront of an imaginative initiative in enriching our community.”

The flyer is available online at www.culture.gi/forms