Street football returned and staying

As the summer comes to an end and children return to school, so does the pilot street football program organized by the Gibraltar FA. Initial concerns about whether the program would capture the imagination of children were soon forgotten after the very first session. With over 120 children turning up on the first evening, the program was already a success even before it continued into the summer.

Described as “aiming to do more than just foster a love for football within the community,” the initiative, which catered to children aged between 3 and 17, focused on promoting the importance of staying active, eating healthily, making friends, and having fun together in a safe environment.

The program reached out to young children by holding sessions at local beaches and several estates. “The program was structured around engaging activities and small-sided matches, featuring a popular ‘winner stays on’ concept. This approach allowed children to enjoy the game in a relaxed and inclusive setting, regardless of their level of footballing experience or ability. Many of the participants do not play football formally, making this an excellent opportunity for them to get involved in the sport in a less pressured, more approachable environment,” said officials.

“The sessions have been a massive hit, with children of all ages enjoying the energetic, welcoming, and friendly atmosphere created at every event. Several of our senior international players from our Men’s and Women’s National Teams also made appearances, getting involved with the kids and making the sessions even more exciting and engaging for those participating. Beyond the joy of playing football, the program has succeeded in building a sense of community, bringing together people from various backgrounds and settings across Gibraltar.”

Support from local businesses and organizations, such as emergency services, law enforcement, and youth services, ensured that the program ran smoothly.

While the program was merely a pilot, and though it has come to an end for the summer, it is unlikely to be the last we see of street football organized events. With an expected assessment and review of how things went, more news is anticipated in the coming weeks and months, with the likelihood of street football becoming another platform for developing the game in Gibraltar.