Mon 28th Feb, 2022

Stroll for Peace in Ukraine this Thursday

By Eyleen Gomez
28th February 2022

A Stroll for Peace in Ukraine will be held this Thursday, March 3 at 5.30pm in the Piazza.

Organiser Djamal Ma Ad told the Chronicle the event is demonstrating for peace in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“Unfortunately, we have a situation where the Russian leadership has decided to invade Ukraine an invasion of a sovereign country,” Mr Ma Ad said.

He added: “I always follow international politics and when this happened, I decided in Gibraltar we have to do something we cannot just sit there and watch the whole thing as if it doesn’t affect us."

The ‘Stroll for Peace in Ukraine’ will start at the Piazza and move towards Casemates and according to organisers everyone who supports peace in Ukraine is welcome.

“Of course it is symbolic in nature as we want to show the world that we are aware of what is going on and we don’t agree with that aggression in Europe and another component is because people are looking for donations for the refugees and so on,” he said.

“So we say sure come to the event and if we can help we can try to do what we can.”

“Gibraltar is not the biggest country in the world but we have to do what we feel and what we can even if it is a drop in the ocean.”

He also stressed that this is a civilian initiative, not driven by any politics, ideologies or religions.

For any queries, contact Mr Ma Ad via email: truth.freedom.consciousness@gmail.com

