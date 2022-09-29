Strongman Champions League arrives at Casemates Square
The Strongman Champions League will be arriving at Casemates Square this Friday after event organisers accepted Gibraltar as one of their official venues for the competitors to accumulate points for the Championship Title. The Strongman Champions League has previously been hosted in Gibraltar with one such event taking place in 2013 attracting large crowds to...
