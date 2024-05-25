Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 25th May, 2024

Features

Student photography exhibition opens at John Mac

Evening course students set up the exhibition. L-R: Jyza Balban, Farai Marshall Shana, Anthony Barfoot, and Stefan Ramagge.

By Gabriella Peralta
25th May 2024

Evening course students at the Gibraltar College are exhibiting their works in a new exhibition now open at John Mackintosh Hall.

The exhibition organised by teacher Rodney Pereira showcases the works of four students, Jyza Balban, Farai Marshall Shana, Anthony Barfoot, and Stefan Ramagge, during the 15 week course.

The course called ‘Introduction into Digital Photography’ has seen the four students submit their best five snaps.

The newly extended course has seen the group study the theory of photography and then turn this into practice over a series of outdoor workshops.

The exhibition is open now at the John Mackintosh Hall Lower Exhibition Room until Friday, May 31.

