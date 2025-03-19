Students discuss gender balance and barriers for women in legal profession
Local students discussed barriers for women and gender balance in the legal industry at a workshop led by lawyers at Hassans. Some 17 students from Bayside, Westside, Gibraltar College, Prior Park and the Gibraltar Boys Secondary School attended the two-hour session. The workshop was led by Gibraltar’s first female KC, Gillian Guzman, and fellow lawyers...
