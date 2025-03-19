Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Students discuss gender balance and barriers for women in legal profession

Photos by Johnny Bugeja.

By Gabriella Peralta
19th March 2025

Local students discussed barriers for women and gender balance in the legal industry at a workshop led by lawyers at Hassans. Some 17 students from Bayside, Westside, Gibraltar College, Prior Park and the Gibraltar Boys Secondary School attended the two-hour session. The workshop was led by Gibraltar’s first female KC, Gillian Guzman, and fellow lawyers...

