Wed 31st Jan, 2024

Students launch their Young Enterprise companies

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
31st January 2024

Ten teams of students launched their chosen projects for the 2024 edition of the Young Enterprise awards at Bayside School on Thursday, January 25.

The launch saw each team set out a stall and answer attendees’ questions about the service or product they were offering to the market.

As part of the event, the guests were encouraged to offer constructive feedback and advice.

As a deviation from the usual format, there was a Dragons’ Den-style panel composed of members of the business community to ‘grill’ the teams, interviewing them between 5 and 6pm - just before the official launch by the Chairman of Young Enterprise Gibraltar, Carlos Garcia, and the Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes.

The ten teams (HoneyWix, Employease, Park It, Amplified Marketing, Connect, Charitify, Tiny Minds, Multisportz, Vital and Beyond the Bell) will set up and run their own company over a nine-month period, supported by an educator from their school and a volunteer from the business community.

The aim of the awards programme is for participants to gain skills that are hard to teach in a classroom setting: problem solving, team work, communicating with clients, dealing with bureaucracy, designing a marketing campaign, taking initiative, self-awareness, and resilience.

For further information, visit https://www.youngenterprisegibraltar.com

