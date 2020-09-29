Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 29th Sep, 2020

Students may have to self-isolate to return home for Christmas

Johnny Bugeja

By Priya Gulraj
29th September 2020

By Priya Gulraj and agencies Students may be required to self-isolate at the end of the current university term in order to safely return home to be with their families at Christmas, the UK’s Education Secretary has said. Gavin Williamson told MPs it was “essential” that measures were put in place to ensure students could...

