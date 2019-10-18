Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 18th Oct, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Study finds fat builds up in lungs of overweight and obese people

By Press Association
18th October 2019

By Jess Glass, PA

A study has found the first evidence that fat accumulates in the lungs and airways, particularly in overweight and obese people.

It was previously known that people with higher body mass indexes (BMIs) were at a greater risk of suffering from wheezing and asthma, with higher rates of severe asthma.

Researchers based in Australia have now suggested that fat deposits narrowing the airways could be a reason behind this previously unexplained increased risk.

The peer-review study published in the European Respiratory Journal, which is thought to be the first of its kind, found that excess fatty tissue changes the structure of people's airways.

Researchers from Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital, Perth, and the University of Western Australia used samples from 52 people and examined 1,373 airways.

They looked at the lungs of people who had died from asthma, as well as asthma sufferers who had died from other causes and a group of those without asthma to evaluate the impact of BMI on the airways.

Using the tissue samples and dyes, they microscopically examined the amount of fat in the lung tissue and compared that with the person's BMI and medical history.

The researchers discovered a correlation between the amount of fat in the lungs and body weight.

It was known that fat accumulates around other organs including the liver, but there had previously been no research into the impact of excess fat on the airways.

Dr Peter Noble, associate professor at the University of Western Australia in Perth and co-author of the study, said: "Being overweight or obese has already been linked to having asthma or having worse asthma symptoms. Researchers have suggested that the link might be explained by the direct pressure of excess weight on the lungs or by a general increase in inflammation created by excess weight.

"This study suggests that another mechanism is also at play. We've found that excess fat accumulates in the airway walls where it takes up space and seems to increase inflammation within the lungs.

"We think this is causing a thickening of the airways that limits the flow of air in and out of the lungs, and that could at least partly explain an increase in asthma symptoms."

There are now hopes that this initial finding will now lead to further studies on the relationship between asthma and high BMIs as well as research into whether the effects can be reversed by weight loss.

European Respiratory Society president Professor Thierry Troosters, who was not involved in the study, said: "This is an important finding on the relationship between body weight and respiratory disease because it shows how being overweight or obese might be making symptoms worse for people with asthma.

"This goes beyond the simple observation that patients with obesity need to breathe more with activity and exercise hence adding to their ventilatory burden. The observation points at true airway changes that are associated with obesity."

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar heads to the polls

Thu 17th Oct, 2019

Local News

Three voters miss out due to 'human error'

Thu 17th Oct, 2019

Local News

Spain tests no-deal Brexit passport controls, causing border logjam

Wed 9th Oct, 2019

Local News

GSLP/Liberals return for third term

Fri 18th Oct, 2019

Breaking News

GSLP/Liberals win third term in office in Brexit election

Fri 18th Oct, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th October 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Ex-Catalan leader hands himself in to Belgian authorities after warrant issued

18th October 2019

UK/Spain News
Sainsbury's bans sale of fireworks amid animal safety concerns

18th October 2019

UK/Spain News
Halloween costumes sold this year 'will contain 2,000 tonnes of plastic waste'

18th October 2019

UK/Spain News
Study finds fat builds up in lungs of overweight and obese people

18th October 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019