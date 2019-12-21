Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 21st Dec, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Study shows that 'TV is shaping perceptions of body ideals'

Pic: Durham University/PA Wire

By Press Association
21st December 2019

By Tom Wilkinson
Watching TV makes viewers prefer thinner women, according to a new study of body image perceptions.
Researchers from Durham University studied 299 people living in remote Nicaraguan villages who either had regular or hardly any access to TV shows.
Those who had very limited access preferred female figures with a higher body mass index, while people who watched more shows favoured thinner women.
The Central American villagers were chosen as they had similar backgrounds in their nutrition, income and education, but had differing access to TV.
This meant researchers were able to isolate the effect of TV exposure from the other factors.
The researchers say the findings, published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, offer the best evidence to date that TV is shaping perceptions of body ideals.
They say the representation of the thin ideal in the media can lead to body dissatisfaction and can play a part in the development of eating disorders and depression.
Professor Lynda Boothroyd, from Durham University's Psychology Department, said: "TV and advertising bosses have a moral responsibility to use actors, presenters and models of all shapes and sizes and avoid stigmatising larger bodies.
"There needs to be a shift towards a 'health at every size' attitude and the media has an important role to play in that."
The study authors said people living in this part of Nicaragua generally did not have access to magazines or the internet and none had a smartphone.
Only people with an electricity supply and money to pay for a subscription were able to regularly watch TV.
Those people watched a mixture of Latin soap operas, Hollywood action movies, music videos, police chase reality shows and the news.
Co-author Dr Jean-Luc Jucker, from Durham University and University of the Autonomous Regions of the Nicaraguan Caribbean Coast, said: "This study, utilising a range of quantitative and qualitative research methods with non-Western participants, provides yet more empirical evidence that the mass media impact female body size ideals."

Most Read

Local News

Govt dismisses lottery rumours

Thu 19th Dec, 2019

Local News

Govt preparing to introduce penalty points for drivers

Fri 20th Dec, 2019

Local News

Gibraltar Government files criminal complaint against Spain's far right party Vox for inciting hatred against Gibraltar

Wed 18th Dec, 2019

Local News

Govt confirms new schools and sporting facilities cost £184m

Fri 20th Dec, 2019

UK/Spain News

In the Strait of Gibraltar, EU drug officials find worrying trends

Tue 10th Dec, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

21st December 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Nazareth House prepares to feed over 20 people this Christmas

21st December 2019

Features
Celine Bolaños welcomed home after Miss World pageant

20th December 2019

Features
Stay well this festive season

20th December 2019

Features
Eating chillies regularly 'reduces risk of death from a heart attack'

20th December 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019