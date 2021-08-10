Style Dance Studios to take part in live dance competition

Stylos Dance Studios is ready to take part in the Dance World Cup Finals in the UK this month.

“As Stylos Dance Studios prepare to embark onto their first live dance competition, they reflect on a hard year and a half of hardships during the pandemic,” Stylos said.

“Even though they have continued to persevere and excel in online competitions, it doesn’t reflect the thrill, energy and atmosphere experienced during a live competition.”

Stylos said they are are thrilled to be finally able to travel to the UK to represent Gibraltar at the Dance World Cup Finals from Monday, August 9 to Thursday, August 19 before attending ‘Can You Dance?’ regional event also held live in the UK.

After submitting their first 11 qualifier routines now close to a year ago for the postponed Dance World Cup 2020 finals, they secured their place in the finals with high marks.

“This includes Nathan Villalba’s two free solos which he won at an invitation only masterclass back in 2019 organised by Dance World Cup, guaranteeing him participation at the 2020 World Finals,” Stylos said.

“Earlier this year Stylos Competition Team entered a further 54 routines which again qualified to the Finals with superb marks. In total, 65 dance pieces will represent Gibraltar at Dance World Cup with a team of 28 Competing Dancers ranging from 7-25 years.”

“Stylos Dance Studios would like to take this opportunity to thank the Minister and Ministry of Culture, the GHA, Dance World Cup Staff, Can You Dance? Staff, Telford International Centre Staff, DHL Gibraltar, the Special Olympics Complex, The Royal Gibraltar Regiment, our sponsors, families, friends and supporters, who have all been instrumental in making this trip a reality.”