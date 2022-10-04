Stylos Dance Studios at Dance World Cup

Stylos Dance Studios Season 7 Competition Team recently took part in the Dance World Cup Gibraltar Live Qualifier, with all 46 Routines from the Season qualifying to represent Gibraltar at the Dance World Cup Finals held in San Sebastian.

They achieved the following with 13 of their routines managing to obtain over 90 marks:

Highest Scoring Routine and Overall Junior Solo Winner - Isabella Wink with ‘It’s All Coming Back’ scoring 95

Overall Children Solo Winner - Ella Hurtado with ‘Hernando’s Hideaway’ scoring 94

Overall Small Group Winner - ‘Voice Of God’ scoring 92

Overall Duet/Trio Winner - Heaven Bocarisa and Lewis Llamas with ‘Falling Slowly’ scoring 90

Overall Large Group Winner - ‘Selah’ scoring 90

Overall Mini Solo Winner - Anna Pecino with ‘Yellow Brick Road’ scoring 89

They continued with the Global Dance Open Gibraltar Qualifier, with a number of local schools competing.

Stylos scored 90 marks and above on 13 of 33 competing routines with 25 of those 33 placing 1st. Seven of the remaining routines placed 2nd, plus they also obtained the highest score of the whole qualifier with ‘Station’ - Contemporary Duet/Trio performed by Amy Wink, Faye Gomez and Nathan Villalba, scoring an outstanding 94.8 marks.

3 of the qualified routines chose to attend the Global Dance Open Finals where Janelle Hendrick took gold and 1st Place with an Incredible 93.4 Marks for her Mini Jazz Solo ‘Hit The Road Jack’.

To finish off their season, Stylos’ Season 7 Competition Team attended the Dance World Cup Finals over the summer. With over 10,000 passionate dancers, teachers and audience members from 40 countries, they managed to return home to Gibraltar with the title of ‘world champions’ once again.

This was achieved in a record setting category of 42 routines with 25 competing countries, Stylos Dance Studios received gold with 94 Marks in the Junior Small Group Jazz/Showdance with ‘Cell Block Tango’ Choreographed by Lillian and Lauren Montero and performed by Amy Wink, Anna Jimenez, Faye Gomez, Isabella Wink, Joelle Figueras, Jyra Hendrick, Megan Wink, Sophie Crosskey and Yuval Lahav.

With some categories at Dance World Cup Finals having over 85 routines in the section, Stylos still managed to place the following:

4 - Silver Medals

6 - Bronze Medals

2 - 4th Places

6 - 5th Places

2 - 6th Places

With their new September term starting after National Day, they can’t wait to start to make all new memories, with a studio production in preparation, Season 8 Competition Team auditions and their annual Choreography Competition with international Judges holding Masterclasses right around the corner.