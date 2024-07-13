Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 13th Jul, 2024

Stylos Dance Studios crowned World Champions and gold medalists at Dance World Cup

By Chronicle Staff
13th July 2024

Local dance studio, Stylos, were crowned World Champoons and gold medalists for the 3rd time this week at the Dance World Cup Finals in Prague.

The competition had over 9,500 dancers from 54 countries in attendance. The squad, composed of 36 dancers, competed at the renowned event, the largest all-genre international dance competition, over ten days.

The winning dancers were Lani Marshal with her children solo commercial, Anna Pecino, Janelle Hendrick and Marianne Hook with their trio Mexican in Children Duet/Trio Jazz. And Anna Jimenez, Aine O’Reilly, Alejandra Perez, Diamond Dalli, Isabella Weir, Ella Hurtado, Heaven Bocarisa, Jyra Hendrick, Mia Hook, Oceana Payne, Sophie Crosskey and Yuval Lahav in Junior Large Group Lyrical with ‘Let It Be’.

On Saturday ‘Let It Be’ will re-compete for the major prizes at the Classical Gala.

The Minister for Culture, Christian Santos, congratulated Stylos Dance Studios for these achievements.

“They placed an impressive 17th out of 54 ranking in 4th and 6th places in several entries and winning one Bronze, three Silver and three Gold medals and a major award win with the Most Outstanding Junior Large Group at the Classical Gala,” said a statement from the government.

Mr Santos visited Stylos to speak to teachers Lillian Montero and Lauren Montero and some of the students who participated in the competition to congratulate them in person.

“It is always my pleasure to congratulate young people on their extraordinary achievements in all fields,” said Mr Santos.

“Stylos have done incredibly well at an international level. This shows their talent, but also their hard work and commitment, and that of their teachers and choreographers, and their support networks. Well done to all for their personal achievements and for putting Gibraltar on the map.”

