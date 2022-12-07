Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 7th Dec, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Success for Gibraltar Taekwondo at LMC Championships

By Stephen Ignacio
7th December 2022

Gibraltar saw a team participate at the LMC Prize Fighter Championships held in Southampton on the 4th of December.
“The event received players from throughout England and Wales. Overall, there were a total of 318 competitors in different categories. Phoenix Goodman, a current GB athlete, who has recently won Gold at the Riga Open and French Open, and who competed at the World Championships in Guadalajara Mexico last month, were amongst the competitors,” said Karissa Garcia, Gibraltar Taekwondo.
‘The event was hosted by the LMC Taekwondo team, specifically Max Carter, former GB athlete. It commenced at 9:00am and did not conclude until 5pm. KPNP electronic scoring systems were used for all Class A categories. Each fight was 3 rounds of 1 minute 30 seconds, with a 30 second rest interval. Master Edward Garcia (7th Dan), Lorena Garcia (4th Dan), and Brandon Avellano (2nd Dan) accompanied the team, with Brandon also competing in the veteran’s category.
For all but one of our players (Brandon Snr) it was their first ever competition. The team competed in the following categories:
Pee Wee Male B +26kg Leon Traverso 
Children Female B -29kg Nia Liu
Children Female B -32kg Deena Boujelajel
Children Female B -32kg Chanel Hyde Gomes
Children Male B -32kg Brandon Edmonds Avellano
Children Male B -36kg Kian Gonzalez
Children Male B -44kg Olek Wojniak
Cadets Male A -57kg Duncan Stewart
Veterans Male A +80kg Brandon Avellano
“Duncan and Brandon took home bronze medals in their respective categories. With all players stepping into the court and putting on some impressive performances, showing courage and grit. It has been a great experience which will no doubt help them in their next competition. 
‘This event has also allowed us to network and build on existing relationships with experienced coaches such as Richard Allen from the Allen Taekwondo Academy and Mike McKenzie from Quest Taekwondo. 
‘A special mention must be made to Deona Chan (who has been a member of our club and is an experienced fighter) for making a 2-hour drive down to help us coach our players and support the team. We would also like to thank all the parents and family members who attended the event to support the team.
‘As with all competitions, our sponsors have played an important part. We would like to thank our player sponsors, Cotton Leisure, Greenarc, and Birdie Cafe Restaurant, for their generosity.
‘Lastly, a huge congratulations to Max Carter, for organizing a fantastic event. We are very much looking forward to hosting your team soon in Gibraltar.”

Most Read

Local News

Police deploy pepper spray during two altercations involving HMS Albion personnel

Mon 5th Dec, 2022

Local News

McGrail Inquiry commissions forensic report into alleged data breach, with date of full hearing still in question

Tue 6th Dec, 2022

Local News

Spain says UK bags stopped at border cleared as ‘one-off goodwill gesture’

Mon 5th Dec, 2022

Local News

GHA disappointed at negative social media comments towards GP

Mon 28th Nov, 2022

Local News

School reports bottles of urine thrown into playground

Thu 1st Dec, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

7th December 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Manchester 62 first win of the season

5th December 2022

Sports
Experience wins over youth

5th December 2022

Sports
Basketball finals are upon us this month

5th December 2022

Sports
Benji aims to complete 50km in eleven hours - Wheelchair Ultra Marathon Challenge

2nd December 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022