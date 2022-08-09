Success for team Gibraltar at British Firefighter Challenge

Four local firefighters, Matt Coulthard, Julian McGrail, Bernie Vaughan, and Paul Tinkler, recently saw success at the British Firefighter challenge in Hull, UK.

“The team’s performance surpassed all expectations, setting the fastest team time during the knockout stages of the competition,” the GFRS said.

Leading Firefighter Coulthard topped a great weekend for Team Gibraltar, achieving a silver medal in the M40 category.

“These last few weeks have been unprecedented for the GFRS,” the Minister with responsibility for the Fire Service, Samantha Sacramento, said.

“This is a further example of the expertise and professionalism of our firefighters.”

“Congratulations to all those who took part in this competition, who are both a credit to the GFRS and to Gibraltar as a community.”