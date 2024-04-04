Successful Hockey Training Camp for Army U25's

The Army’s U25 Men’s Hockey Team visited Gibraltar at the end of February to engage in competitive matches before their Inter-Services tournament in Aldershot in March.

The Army U25’s Hockey Team emerged victorious in the indoor Inter-Services event in a thrilling last-second finish back in November 2023, concluding the 22/23 season on a high note.

"Since an overseas tour was long overdue, the team deemed it beneficial to travel to Gibraltar to compete against three local hockey clubs and conduct intensive training sessions, aiming to lay the groundwork for repeating their triumph at the Inter-Services tournament in March 2024.

"Their campaign commenced against the Gibraltar U18 select side. Both teams displayed commendable performance, with goalkeeper Private Adam Rees notably pivotal in keeping the Army side competitive. Unfortunately, the match concluded with a 3-2 defeat for the Army U25 side.

"Given that it was their inaugural outdoor match together, this encounter provided an excellent opportunity for the team to shake off any rust and determine effective strategies.

"On the subsequent day, the team faced the Titans, a national league team competing in Gibraltar's top tier of hockey. The Titans featured a Belgian Olympian who netted six Olympic-level short corner flicks. Despite this formidable opposition, the Army team held their ground admirably, conceding no open-play goals and securing two goals themselves.

"The final day saw the Army square off against the Collegians, a veteran's team. This match served as the last chance for tactical experimentation, with the final score of 5-2, though not flattering, offering valuable insights into necessary adjustments and the style of play required to prevail over the RAF and Royal Navy in the impending Inter-Services tournament.

Throughout their time in Gibraltar, the players also had the opportunity to explore the sights and participate in a guided battlefield study tour."