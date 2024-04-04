Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 4th Apr, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Successful Hockey Training Camp for Army U25's

By Stephen Ignacio
4th April 2024

The Army’s U25 Men’s Hockey Team visited Gibraltar at the end of February to engage in competitive matches before their Inter-Services tournament in Aldershot in March.

The Army U25’s Hockey Team emerged victorious in the indoor Inter-Services event in a thrilling last-second finish back in November 2023, concluding the 22/23 season on a high note.

"Since an overseas tour was long overdue, the team deemed it beneficial to travel to Gibraltar to compete against three local hockey clubs and conduct intensive training sessions, aiming to lay the groundwork for repeating their triumph at the Inter-Services tournament in March 2024.

"Their campaign commenced against the Gibraltar U18 select side. Both teams displayed commendable performance, with goalkeeper Private Adam Rees notably pivotal in keeping the Army side competitive. Unfortunately, the match concluded with a 3-2 defeat for the Army U25 side.

"Given that it was their inaugural outdoor match together, this encounter provided an excellent opportunity for the team to shake off any rust and determine effective strategies.

"On the subsequent day, the team faced the Titans, a national league team competing in Gibraltar's top tier of hockey. The Titans featured a Belgian Olympian who netted six Olympic-level short corner flicks. Despite this formidable opposition, the Army team held their ground admirably, conceding no open-play goals and securing two goals themselves.

"The final day saw the Army square off against the Collegians, a veteran's team. This match served as the last chance for tactical experimentation, with the final score of 5-2, though not flattering, offering valuable insights into necessary adjustments and the style of play required to prevail over the RAF and Royal Navy in the impending Inter-Services tournament.

Throughout their time in Gibraltar, the players also had the opportunity to explore the sights and participate in a guided battlefield study tour."

Most Read

Local News

New civil aviation laws pave way for Gib aircraft register

Wed 3rd Apr, 2024

Local News

McGrail Inquiry publishes public hearing schedule amid bitter political exchanges

Tue 2nd Apr, 2024

UK/Spain News

Acerinox strikers bring chaos to Campo roads

Tue 2nd Apr, 2024

Local News

Govt ‘very likely’ to restrict ‘very small set of facts’ in McGrail Inquiry on public interest grounds

Wed 3rd Apr, 2024

Local News

Scheme for new Caleta Hotel obtains full planning permission

Thu 21st Mar, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

4th April 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar Pistol Association in Portugal competition

4th April 2024

Sports
Ten-Pin Bowling Results

4th April 2024

Sports
Titans in San Fernando

4th April 2024

Sports
Youth road racing competition got underway

4th April 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024