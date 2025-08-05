Successful summer of cultural activities draws strong attendance from families and children

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has concluded its summer programme of events for children and families, reporting high engagement and fully booked sessions across all activities.

The first storytelling session at Commonwealth Park welcomed around 30 children and set the tone for a series of creative and educational events held throughout the summer. Gibraltar Cultural Services extended its thanks to the volunteer storytellers who supported the sessions, noting their ongoing contribution to promoting reading and literacy among young audiences.

Workshops at the GEMA Gallery were particularly well attended, with children taking part in a wide range of creative disciplines. Sessions included neon painting with Kitchen Studios, yoga and movement with Kationa Matto, and workshops led by Emma Macdonald and Shane Dalmedo.

Each session aimed to promote creativity through interaction and experimentation. Organisers reported that many participants expressed interest in returning for future activities.

GEMA continues to provide self-led creative activities for all ages, inviting families to explore offerings such as LEGO sculpture building and life drawing.