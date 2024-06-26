Summer Sports Programme gets set for another big year

Heading into its 25th year since it was first launched the Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority (GSLA) 2024 Summer Sports and Leisure Programme will once again provide Gibraltar’s children with a summer of events and opportunities with both the Sports Train and Stay and Play, alongside the many summer camps offered by sports associations across Gibraltar.

Having already recorded over 800 participants last year, the programme is set to once again become a popular summer focal point for many families.

The fact the programme will be catering to start at 9am and finish at 12.30, mimicking school half day hours, provides parents with an opportunity to schedule their work day in a similar way as normal whilst also providing their children with secure, safe, well regulated activities. The summer sports programme not just becoming an opportunity for Gibraltar’s youngsters to develop their sports skills sets, but also providing a useful community service as an alternative for working parents.

Additionally, the Tots Corner for 5- to 6-year-olds will continue to run five days a week. This further adding to what is already a popular initiative which was well received last year by all.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Sports Train and the 15th anniversary of Stay and Play. Since it was first launched the programme has benefitted from the continued development of new facilities. This now allowing organisers to provide a wider scope and different opportunities for different age levels.

The introduction of the Lathbury Sports Complex has seen more athletics sessions and the introduction of swimming sessions in the new 50m pool, greatly enhancing the programme

In pursuit of offering equitable opportunities, children who attend Learning Support Facilities in schools and who required extra support to enjoy the programme also registered and arrangements were made accordingly. This was made possible as a result of the collaboration between the GSLA and PossAbilities, who provided the staff support to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for these children. This service will once again be available for Summer 2024.

The programme has also this year made registration easier, an online registration link for Sports Train is now available and will be active until Monday 8th July: (https://forms.office.com/e/8tA3b1FH0c) After this period, in-person registration will be required. Forms will be available every day during drop-off times.

Stay and Play is a programme for children with supported need and learning disabilities that includes sport, leisure, physical activity, music and arts. The programme will now run from 9:00 AM until 12:30 PM, ensuring a consistent and convenient schedule for families.

Additionally, through a partnership with Special Olympics, older children will have access to their facility and can participate in taster sessions of the sports offered by Special Olympics. This initiative aims to encourage these children to engage in these sports and benefit from the associated programmes.

Stay and Play will also continue to use Lillio, a communication app that provides parents and leaders with almost live feedback and information sharing, ensuring the enjoyment and well-being of the children.

The GSLA continues to benefit from a reinforced multi-agency approach in terms of planning and implementation.

“The input from the Care Agency, the GHA Physiotherapy and Occupational Therapy teams, the Department of Education and St Martin’s School, as well as the Supported Needs and Disability Office from the Ministry of Equality, has been crucial in continuing to progress the Stay and Play Programme.”

“Induction training for both programmes will start in earnest on the July 1 with more cross-training than ever amongst both elements of the programme.”

“This ensures more awareness on sensory issues, allowing leaders to adapt sports sessions accordingly. This is an extra layer of preparation which also includes first aid, safeguarding, child protection, DCRT as well as sports specific workshops and training.

Minister for Sport Leslie Bruzon, has praised those involved: “As a parent, my children have enjoyed the Sports Train for many years. With this being my first summer as Minister for Sport, I have now had an in-depth insight into the extensive preparation and planning that goes into the delivery of these schemes. A massive thanks to all those involved, in particular to the Sports Development and Inclusion Teams at the GSLA. I must also mention the support offered by our partner agencies/entities which is crucial to the safe and effective delivery of both programmes. I am both delighted and excited to launch the Summer Sports Programme 2024.”

This year will also see the programme back by a bigger management team as the programme continues to grow.

Speaking at a press conference last week, organisers highlighted how sports associations have been in discussion with the GSLA to provide further support into the programme. Among one of the key areas highlighted was the fact the programme will provide the sports train programme opportunities for participants to experience different specific sports skillsets which will benefit those who are unable to join association sports camps.

The sports associations’ summer camps themselves will once again continue this year adding to the overall programme. The interest shown year on year towards these camps have seen large numbers joining specific summer camps offered by sports associations with numbers in their hundreds across the main sports.

Although many of these camps have registration fees due to the fact they provide professional coaches there will be some summer camps which will be free for users. Among these being the Ju Jitsu Summer Sports which will be conducting a Self Defense and awareness training. The programme starting on Monday July 15th.

Further details on the programme will be published in the coming days.