Summer Sports programme heralds start of opening sports further for children
Wednesday saw the launch of the Summer Sports and Leisure Programme with sixty plus volunteers, leaders and supply personnel undertaking an induction course in the presence of Minister for Sports Steven Linares. The launch heralded a new stage in the progress in opening sport after the prolonged period of stoppages and restrictions it has faced...
