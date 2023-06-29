Summer sports returns with new look and new times for 2023

The Sports Train and Stay and Play Programmes 2023 was launched officially by the Minister for Sport Steven Linares with a fresh new look, the use of new facilities and new schedules which should cater better for many working parents.

With a fresh branding the programme will see a major addition this summer in the use of the recently inaugurated Lathbury Sports Complex.

This will see the sports programme split between Bayside Sports Complex and Lathbury facilities, the latter a return to its original roots as it heads to the south district several days a week with activities (depending on the age groups).

The second significant innovation, which should provide parents with greater flexibility in scheduling will be the earlier start time of 9.00am.

“This will not only enhance the product on offer but will allow parents or guardians of children who have sessions scheduled at both locations plenty of time to get to both given that the actual activities will not start until 9.30am,” said officials.

Additionally, the popular Tots Corner (5 to 6 year olds) will be available every day increasing in frequency from the three days in previous editions.

The Programme will start a week earlier, Monday 3rd July, for children of St Mary’s and Governor’s Meadow Lower Primary (Reception and above) and Bishop Fitzgerald Upper Primary Schools.

Registration for both start dates will be available from the links on the GSLA website and social media sites. The links already distributed by schools using the Seesaw App.

The Stay and Play Programme will also commence on Tuesday 11th July with the GSLA benefitting from a reinforced multi-agency approach in terms of planning and implementation.

“The input from the Care Agency (who now have onsite presence at the Bayside Sports Complex), the GHA Physiotherapy and Occupational Therapy teams, the Department of Education and St Martin’s School as well as the Special Needs and Disability Office at No6 Convent Place has been crucial in crafting the Stay and Play Programme.”

The programme will kick-off on 11th July, 2023 with numerous opportunities across a variety of sports on offer for youngsters.

The programme first established in 1999 has been one of the key activities during the summer break providing children with activities during their school holidays whilst also affording many a working parent a safe and secure environment in which to leave their children.

The programme which will continue until August 23rd, in time for the Gibraltar Fair week will run between 9am to 12.30pm, in line with halfday schools hours which parents and children are used to. This providing a seamless transition between the final weeks of school and the start of the programme.

The programme will see both GSLA organised activities and summer camps organised by sports associations.

In activities organised by the GSLA participants can enjoy the Sports Train or the Children’s Corner, dependent on age. They will also be organising the Stay and Play Programme and the Family Fun days.

The Sports Train is a programme of sporting activities including fitness and fun for children and young people aged between 7 and14. Held weekday mornings 9am to 12.30pm. On Fridays those children aged 9 and over who wish to participate in swimming session at the Lathbury Sports Complex are required to bring swimwear and a change of clothes.

Children’s Corner is a programme of fun and age appropriate sporting activities for children aged 5 and 6 years. This year they will be able to attend Monday to Friday 9am - 12.30pm.

The Stay and Play Programme, which has grown significantly since it was first launched, is a programme of sporting activities, arts, music and continued learning for children with special needs. Held weekdays 9am to 1pm. (Referrals from St. Martins School only).

The GSLA will also be organising its Family Fun days, which had become a popular events during the pre-covid summers. The programme of sporting and fun activities is aimed for all the family. Badminton, table tennis, darts, climbing, padel tennis and padel boarding will be among the activities on offer. The Family Dun days will take place on Wednesday evenings, 8pm to 10pm starting from Wednesday 19th July to Wednesday 16th August 2023.

The full programme will also include activities from sporting associations. These will include basketball camp, canoeing, beach volleyball, cricket, e-sports, gymnastics, GFA football Summer camp, Ju Jitsu, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, Netball summer camp, padel tennis, RLSS Rookie Lifeguard Summer Camp, Sailing, Table Tennis and Tennis. The programme also includes arts and cultural activities.