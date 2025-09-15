Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 15th Sep, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Summer Walks Through History draw to a close with successful session at Museum

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
14th September 2025

By Neve Clinton

The last of the GSLA summer sports and leisure programme’s Walks Through History recently took place at the Gibraltar National Museum, with Senior Guide Phil Smith giving the nine to 12 year-olds a tour of all the artefacts on show.

This included the forensic reconstructions of Neanderthals Nana and Flint, whose skulls were found in Gibraltar, as well as a replica of the first ever found Neanderthal engraving that had been scratched into the floor of Gorham’s Cave.

They toured the original Moorish bath site that the museum is built around, designed to be a social hub for the Moors who lived in Gibraltar nearly 600 years ago, complete with its hot and cold rooms controlled by steam channels, cloak room, private room and tapered star-shaped cut-outs in the ceiling to let sunlight shine in.

Mr Smith also showed them the model of the Rock depicting what it looked like 160 years ago, it featured the Moorish Castle, the Lighthouse, Parson’s Lodge, King’s Bastion before it became the Leisure Centre and the Museum building sitting right behind it, as well as Grand Parade before it was a car park and the Laguna Estate area when it was an actual lagoon.

He also pointed out that South Barracks, now St Joseph’s School, would house 800 to 1000 soldiers, and when he arrived in Gibraltar in 1981 he lived there as a soldier, “that was my first house in Gibraltar”.

Stella Celeste Fernandez, age 11, said she learnt “a lot about the Neanderthals in Gibraltar and how the first Neanderthal skull was found in Gibraltar, it was quite interesting”, she also learnt about the stolen Egyptian Mummy that floated ashore from a ship following a storm, “and that’s the only connection that it has”.

Her favourite part of the museum was the 160 year-old model of the Rock, “because it shows the difference between nowadays Gibraltar and before”, adding she would recommend the Museum to tourists and “people who are very interested in history”.

Stella Murgu, age 12, shared that she had learnt about local history and Neanderthals, and found it interesting that there are archaeologists specifically focused on shipwrecks, nautical archaeologists, such as Mr Smith.

Her favourite part of the tour was also the model of Gibraltar because “I like models, they’re cool when they’re big”, she also found the Nana and Flint figures “cool” and added that she would definitely come back to the Museum next year.

Most Read

Major new data centre will attract £1.8bn investment, positioning Gib as strategic hub for AI future

Thu 4th Sep, 2025

Local News

Monsignor Charles Azzopardi is new Bishop of Gibraltar

Fri 12th Sep, 2025

Local News

Treaty drafting progressing ‘very positively and very well’, CM says 

Tue 9th Sep, 2025

Opinion & Analysis

Who ruled over Gibraltar and for how long?

Mon 8th Sep, 2025

Local News

Gibraltar and its Neanderthals feature in BBC documentary

Fri 5th Sep, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th September 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
PUTTING NAMES TO FACES

12th September 2025

Features
A Stranger on Board by Cameron Ward – Book review by Kimberly Foreman

12th September 2025

Features
Cardboard boat race raises £10,000 for Cancer Relief

11th September 2025

Features
National Day Concert rocks Casemates

11th September 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025