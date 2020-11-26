Sunday sees the 6.5km Europa Pool Race

Athletics - This Sunday November 29, the GAAA will host the latest of their stand-alone races with a 6.5km flat race from Regal House, Queensway to Europa Pool and then returning to Reclamation Road.

The race is once again restricted to just 75 runners who will be split into five races of 15 athletes each.

The stand-alone races have been popular among many athletes although there has been growing criticism at the fact that there has been a continuous stream of races whilst the league itself has been delayed. Some athletes questioning the decision made by the GAAA.

The associations decision came about after the first races saw the reduction of the number of athletes from 100 to 75 due to the continued risks posed by the global pandemic and rising number of Covid-19 cases experienced at the time on the Rock. Concerns still exist that the numbers maybe further reduced in the short-term if restrictions on sports are further tightened as Gibraltar’s Public Health Authorities continue to seek to curb the spread of the virus within the community.

The stand-alone events have also given a chance for teams to establish themselves within the athletics rankings.

Whilst the numbers in teams such as Lourdians have been hampered by some runners staying away from races with runners such as a Harvey Dixon and Alison Edwards not participating other teams such as Calpeans, Carpe Diem and the RG Athletics team have consolidated their positions.

Carpe Diem have started to establish themselves as the team to watch within the female category. At the same time the newly launched RG Athletics team, with Arnold Rogers leading the way have established themselves as one of the teams to watch out for with Roger’s guaranteeing top positions as one of Gibraltar’s top runners.