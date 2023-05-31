Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 31st May, 2023

Sunil Chandiramani re-elected president of Hindu Community

By Chronicle Staff
31st May 2023

Sunil Chandiramani will be returning as President of the Hindu Community of Gibraltar after being voted in at a recent annual general meeting.

During the meeting, Mr Chandiramani thanked the Gibraltar Government for its assistance to the Hindu Community and provided updates on consular activities with the High Commission of India, including assistance in processing visa applications locally.

The rest of the committee is made up of Parissa Khiani as Vice President; Neil Samtani as Secretary; Kevin Sookhee as Treasurer; and committee members Vijay Gopwani, Priyana Budhrani, Roli Daswani, Prerna Melwani, Bharkha Samtani and Mahesh Dhanwani.

The Hindu Community of Gibraltar is excited to embark on a new chapter with this new dynamic team in place, a spokesman said, with the equal representation of five women and five men “reflective the community’s commitment to diversity and inclusivity”.

“Looking ahead, the managing committee aims to build upon the achievements of the past years and continue working diligently to serve the community,” a spokesman for the Hindu Community of Gibraltar said.

“The managing committee is committed to engagement within the broader Gibraltarian community, to share and promote Hindu social and cultural understanding for members and the general public, and to foster closer ties with other local associations.”

