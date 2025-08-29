Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 29th Aug, 2025

Local News

Sunrise for Hope Event to Shine Light on Community Spirit

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
29th August 2025

Gibraltar is set to welcome a new dawn of community togetherness with the upcoming “Sunrise for Hope” event, scheduled for September 13.

Organisers were in Casemates on Thursday to allow people to sign up for the event in person.

Organised by Scarlett Humphreys, who also brought the “Darkness into Light” walks to the Rock, this year’s event marks a significant rebranding, with all proceeds remaining in Gibraltar to support local mental health charity, Gib Sams.

Speaking to the Chronicle, Ms Humphreys explained the motivation behind the change: “By creating our own event, it means all of the proceeds can stay in Gibraltar.”

“In previous years, using the Darkness into Light platform meant 50% of the proceeds went to Ireland. This way, we’re supporting our own community.”

The event will begin at Casemates, with participants encouraged to arrive from 5:30am for a warm-up session led by local fitness instructor Alexa.

The walk itself will start at 6am, with two different routes on offer.

One a family-friendly path to the lighthouse, where hot beverages will be served courtesy of Troy from the stadium, and a more challenging walk which will take people up to the Top of the Rock through the Med Steps and the Nature Reserve.

A highlight of this year’s event will be the children’s artwork and pebble painting display at the GEMA Art Gallery, which will open on September 8.

“All of the kids’ artwork, including the pebbles they paint, will be on display,” said Ms Humphreys. In addition, the pebbles will be brought to Casemates on the morning of the walk.

“Each walker can pick a pebble that resonates with them to spread a message of hope along the way,” she explained.

Voting for the artwork will be available both in person at the gallery and online, with details posted on the Sunrise for Hope Gibraltar Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/sunriseofhopegibraltar.

Entry is £15 for adults (covering the cost of a t-shirt), £5 for children aged 5–12, and free for those under five. Participants are advised to bring a torch and wear sensible footwear. Water will be provided on the day.

To register or for more information, contact Ms Humphreys via WhatsApp at 0044 7912 579050 to be added to a dedicated group for event updates.
It is also possible to register for the event online at https://gibsams.gi/event/sunrise-of-hope

