Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 1st Nov, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Supertrawler fished in UK conservation zone, charity claims

Saf Suleyman/Greenpeace/PA Wire

By Press Association
1st November 2019

By Michael Drummond, PA South East Correspondent

A "monster" supertrawler that provoked anger among environmentalists after it was spotted off the UK coast fished in a Marine Conservation Zone, it has been claimed.

Once considered the second biggest vessel of its kind in the world, the controversial Margiris can process up to 250 tonnes of fish a day.

The Margiris was once banned from Australian waters and a petition to ban it from the UK has amassed more than 24,000 signatures.

Now analysis from Greenpeace UK suggests that the gigantic boat fished in a protected zone - entirely legally.

The Offshore Overfalls area - located off the Isle of Wight - is home to an endangered species of undulated ray.

The charity has accused the Government of having a slack attitude to marine protection as, while the stretch of sandy seabed is a designated Marine Conservation Zone, there are no extra restrictions on who can fish there.

UK law enforcement officers boarded the Margiris soon after arriving in the Channel, finding no evidence of illegal activity.

Chris Thorne, oceans campaigner at Greenpeace UK, said: "This highlights the UK Government's laissez-faire attitude towards ocean protection, and its continued preference for paper parks that are little more than lines on a map, failing to properly protect Britain's spectacular marine life.

"Just seven square kilometres of UK waters are fully protected marine areas, the most effective tool for ocean protection and increasing resilience to climate change.

"Our Government speaks well about ocean protection, but these are empty words until it takes serious action to replace the broken network of paper parks, which allow supertrawlers like Margiris to fish in supposedly protected areas right on our doorstep."

With a deadweight of 6,200 tonnes, the mammoth vessel is longer than a football pitch.

The 466ft (142m) long Margiris is owned by Dutch company Parlevliet van der Plas, which says it has an "excellent reputation for sustainable fishing".

The Margiris was refused fishing licences in Australia in 2013, according to Greenpeace.

At the time, Greenpeace Australia spokesman David Ritter said: "This monster is the biggest ship never to have fished in Australian waters.

"Like most Australians, we're happy to see the back of it."

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar/Spain tax treaty ‘makes no legal concessions on sovereignty’ – Sir Peter Caruana

Mon 28th Oct, 2019

Local News

Port tests new facility for Gibraltar's 'no deal' Brexit ferry

Mon 28th Oct, 2019

Local News

Two friends solve border queue frustrations with ‘Queue Wisely’ app

Thu 31st Oct, 2019

Local News

Spain tests no-deal Brexit passport controls, causing border logjam

Wed 9th Oct, 2019

Local News

Used-car salesman guilty of fraud

Thu 31st Oct, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

1st November 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Supertrawler fished in UK conservation zone, charity claims

1st November 2019

UK/Spain News
Security service boss: changes in technology posing 'unique challenges'

1st November 2019

UK/Spain News
Liver cancer deaths in UK at record high - charity

1st November 2019

UK/Spain News
Richard Hammond and Tim Lovejoy become mustachioed sports stars for Movember

1st November 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019