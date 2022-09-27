Superyacht Axioma sold for $37.5m
A superyacht that was seized by a bank over a Euro20.5m loan to a company linked to a sanctioned Russian businessman has been sold in Gibraltar for $37.5m dollars, a spokesman for Gibraltar’s Admiralty Marshal has confirmed. The sale of the MY Axioma was completed on Tuesday after completion of enhanced due diligence on its...
