Mon 26th Aug, 2019

Support given to look at launching Paralympics

By Stephen Ignacio
26th August 2019

Less than a year since wheelchair-bound Benji Borastero revealed his intentions to launch
Paralympics sports in Gibraltar Sports Minister Steven Linares has indicated that proposals are being
discussed. He hopes that this will lead to the proposals coming to fruition in the near future.
Mr Linares pointed out that the discussions were still at an early stage as it encompassed many
sports and facets before any set proposals could be ready to be used. He indicated that he was
backing the proposals as it would provide opportunities who currently have not had the opportunity
to be involved in sports through their disabilities.
Mr Borastero, last October featured in the Red & White supplement where he revealed how he was
working behind the scenes to bring Paralympic type sports to Gibraltar. Discussions have since taken
place in which the Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority have been assisting in formulating and
discussing the issues to make the proposals come to fruition in the near future. The proposals to set
up the framework have already received a green light from the Ministry of Sport. This are still at an
early stage with discussions into numerous issues, such as what structure will be used, the different
facilities needs and resources and other essential administrative and management issues being
discussed. Mr Borastero, who himself has been involved in wheelchair basketball and races has been
studying the UK whilst at the same time working to build on the idea. The summer he was among
one of the sports leaders at the Summer Sports Programme.

