Wed 28th May, 2025

Supported Needs and Disability Office continues disability awareness training across departments

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
28th May 2025

The Supported Needs and Disability Office (SNDO), under the Ministry of Equality, has continued its work to raise awareness and deliver training on disability-related matters across several government departments and public services.

In March, the SNDO launched a new online training platform designed for the Government of Gibraltar’s Supported Needs and Disability Coordinators. Developed in collaboration with UK-based organisation Disabled by Society, the platform offers six modules covering a range of topics related to disability. The coordinators previously completed in-person training in November 2024, and the new platform supports their continued professional development on demand.

In April, the SNDO supported the Department of Education’s Continued Professional Development INSET days with a workshop focused on inclusive physical education. The session provided strategies for facilitating PE lessons for pupils who are visually impaired, use wheelchairs or have mobility issues. The training aligns with the SNDO’s “Change Starts with Sports” campaign, which promotes awareness of disability through sport.

Further training was delivered on the topic of reasonable adjustments to Government staff through the Department of Personnel and Development. The session aimed to raise awareness of different types of needs, teach practical strategies for implementation, and explain the processes involved in making adjustments in the workplace.

Last week, the SNDO delivered a two-day training course to new recruits of the Gibraltar Defence Police. The course covered disability legislation, various disabilities and supported needs, and how to assist individuals with disabilities who may interact with the justice system as victims, witnesses or suspects.

Training was also provided to newly recruited Detention Officers for the Royal Gibraltar Police. These officers are responsible for processing individuals who have been arrested and held in custody.

The Minister for Equality, Christian Santos, said: “For there to be a culture change in our community where we see persons with disabilities as equals, we must begin with awareness.”

“These training sessions led by the SNDO are crucial to change mindsets, take on responsibility and embed the rights of persons with disabilities.”

