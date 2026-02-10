Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 10th Feb, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Supreme Court orders company accused of false accounting to pay £78,000

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Gabriella Ramagge
10th February 2026

The Supreme Court has ordered a local construction company to pay a total of £78,776 for failing to pay corporate tax.

Victoria Construction Ltd admitted to two counts of false accounting and one count of possession of criminal property.

The court heard that in the years 2019 and 2020, Victoria had received more income than had been declared in its annual accounts.

This was reported to the RGP after an internal investigation.

Puisne Judge Liam Yeats said the company’s corporate tax return in 2019 purported to show a loss of £70,663 when this was false as the company had in fact made taxable profits of £265,183.

A year later in 2020, Victoria’s tax return showed a taxable income of £6,649 which was false because the company’s taxable profits for that year were £113,863.

This meant the company paid around £887 and £1209 worth of tax when it should have paid £26,518 and £11,386.

Mr Justice Yeats said with surcharges for late payment Victoria’s liability to the Income Tax department in 2025 was the sum of £47,266.

Defence lawyer Philip Dumas submitted that the company had a low risk of reoffending and when searching for a precedent in local law said that, to his understanding, this was one of the first corporate tax prosecutions in recent history.

Mr Justice Yeats referred to the fraud, bribery and money laundering sentencing guidelines which apply in England and Wales when sentencing in this matter.

He added that the company had no previous convictions and cooperated with the prosecution.

“Indeed, it is said that Victoria voluntarily disclosed that the level of underreporting was significantly higher than that which had been identified following the police investigation,” Mr Justice Yeats said.

In sentencing Mr Justice Yeats ordered the company to pay a fine of £31,510 and granted a confiscation order in the sum of £47,266 which was owed in tax.

Most Read

Local News

Duty-free allowances to change under new treaty rules

Mon 9th Feb, 2026

Local News

Tech issues resolved after airfield closed affecting all morning flights

Mon 9th Feb, 2026

Local News

Property market realigns as total deal value falls and residency pause weighs on confidence 

Mon 9th Feb, 2026

Local News

Govt monitoring weather as services and schools stay open ‘at present’

Tue 3rd Feb, 2026

Local News

Power outage at airport disrupts Gib flights

Mon 9th Feb, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

10th February 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Government teams address adverse weather impacts on roads and drainage

10th February 2026

Local News
Opposition says GSLP in ‘serious denial’ over Openshaw Report  

10th February 2026

Local News
Gibraltarian organises help for Moroccan families hit by storm devastation

9th February 2026

Local News
Power outage at airport disrupts Gib flights

9th February 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026