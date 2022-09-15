Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 15th Sep, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Supreme Court to hear case against OS 35 master

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Chronicle Staff
15th September 2022

The master of the grounded cargo ship OS 35 appeared before the Magistrates Court on Thursday morning charged with several offences under Gibraltar’s shipping, conservation and heritage laws. Syrian national Abdelabari Kaddura, 53, faces seven charges alleging he endangered other vessels and failed to take the necessary steps to avoid collision, actions which prosecutors claim...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

DPC clears residential project on Bayside Road

Wed 14th Sep, 2022

Brexit

Before announcement of Queen’s death, treaty news from London and Seville

Thu 8th Sep, 2022

Local News

Historic moment as Charles III proclaimed King of Gibraltar

Sun 11th Sep, 2022

Local News

Cargo ship beached off Catalan Bay after collision

Tue 30th Aug, 2022

Local News

Green light for Both Worlds project, with amendments

Wed 14th Sep, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

15th September 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
DPC clears Devil’s Tongue projects after major re-design

14th September 2022

Local News
Green light for Both Worlds project, with amendments

14th September 2022

Local News
DPC clears residential project on Bayside Road

14th September 2022

Sports
Start of the season with uncertainty and doubts for young athletes

14th September 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022