Supreme Court to hear case against OS 35 master
The master of the grounded cargo ship OS 35 appeared before the Magistrates Court on Thursday morning charged with several offences under Gibraltar’s shipping, conservation and heritage laws. Syrian national Abdelabari Kaddura, 53, faces seven charges alleging he endangered other vessels and failed to take the necessary steps to avoid collision, actions which prosecutors claim...
