Surge in juvenile detention puts pressure on Childline’s Appropriate Adult service

When a child detained in New Mole House Police Station has no one left, Childline steps in. But with callouts tripling in recent years, this crucial service is in urgent need of volunteers.

Childline's Appropriate Adult (AA) service supports children who have no parents or guardians available or willing to attend the police station when they have been detained in police custody.

This year alone, Childline has offered over seven times more support to children in comparison to three years ago.

This surge in callouts has placed greater pressure on current volunteers, meaning more are needed to cover shifts.

Understanding the rise in callouts is complex, and Childline's CEO Caroline Carter described how the increased trend is compounded by personal influences unique to every case.

Aside from the criminality aspect, put bluntly, these children have no adult in their lives who in that moment cares enough to attend and support the juvenile in custody.

Mrs Carter said how when there are no adults around, the likelihood is the child has no positive role models in their lives.

She described how bad family dynamics and child criminal exploitation are two of the reasons which could see children detained, adding that no child is born a criminal.

"These are not hardened criminals, these are children," Mrs Carter said.

"If you imagine a child who's got involved in their first crime, or in any kind of activity that leads them to be arrested by the police or HM Customs, we know their vulnerability factors are already increased, their outcomes for life are already at risk if they are involved in that scenario."

"Add to the equation the fact that these children do not have any adults to attend with them.”

“By law, any child who is arrested, detained, and is being interviewed, always needs an Appropriate Adult, someone to look after their welfare.”

“Other children will have parents or guardians, they'll have somebody."

"These children that Childline are called out for don't have any adult in their life able to attend for them.”

“You can imagine their vulnerability factor has increased significantly.”

“They don't have another positive adult in their life to support them during that time."

When looking into Childline's helpline statistics, the increase in callouts comes in a post-lockdown period when mental health concerns became the top reason for calling the charity.

Mrs Carter said one theory to the increase in callouts for the AA service could be strained family dynamics from being locked down at home, and the possibility that, during this time, children in difficult family homes were cut off from positive role models.

Another theory could be the financial crisis driving families to criminal activities to fund themselves.

"Another one is an issue we have with repeat offenders. There are children we have who are regularly getting into trouble and, in Gibraltar, we don't have a probation service in place to help prevent situations getting worse, to support children, to offer them other alternative opportunities and education," Mrs Carter said.

In the UK, a probation service would support children who have been detained, with follow-up visits and a support structure.

Mrs Carter said being detained can be a scary experience for children, who then have no one to turn to afterwards.

"Those poor children, these are children we are talking about, 12, 13-year-olds, 10-year-olds that we get called out for," she said.

"Some of them are older, 16 and we get called out up to 18, so you think of all those vulnerability factors going on, and that's why this scenario is so complex.”

“There are so many different factors that lead to the increase."

Mrs Carter said that in August, the charity attended 13 callouts, some of which lasted several hours, with one callout lasting 14 hours.

There's also another side of the callouts. When a child reports abuse to the police, the adults who are meant to care for them are detained.

As the child has no adults, Childline provide their AA service to ensure the child is supported while being interviewed.

"Imagine the emotional toll of some of these callouts," she said.

The minimum shifts a volunteer can offer is two a month, with some volunteers providing the service since Childline's inception in Gibraltar over 15 years ago.

Mrs Carter said the AA training is unique to Gibraltar and very specific.

Any individual or local company that wishes to support the Appropriate Adult service is asked to contact Childline via info@childline.gi, preferably before October 7, in order to join the next training course. Full comprehensive training is provided to all volunteers in-line with the UK National Appropriate Adult Network.