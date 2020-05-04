Survey points to concerns over potential jump in cases and retightening of restrictions
Most people anticipate a jump in the number of Covid-19 cases as lockdown measures are relaxed and believe it is likely restrictions may have to be tightened again as a result, according to a Your Say poll for the Chronicle. Asked whether they expected a second wave of virus infections as restrictions are eased in...
