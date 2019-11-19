Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 19th Nov, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Survey reveals support to end road ban for electric scooters - UK

Yui Mok/PA Wire

By Press Association
19th November 2019

By Alan Jones, PA Industrial Correspondent

Almost two out of five people believe electric scooters should be made legal for use in roads in the UK, a new study suggests.

A survey of 2,000 adults by Halfords found that most would use an e-scooter if it was legal to do so, with half saying they might use them to commute to work.

Halfords said the safe use of e-scooters has the potential to "revolutionise" the way people travel and could help tackle pollution and congestion problems.

Spokeswoman Ella Colley says: "This research shows that there is an undeniable consumer demand for more sustainable travel options like e-scooters and many people want the UK laws to catch up with the rest of the world."

Former Olympic cycling champion Chris Boardman said: "E-scooters are already incredibly popular in the UK, showing we are likely to follow the European trend but they are not yet legal to use in this country on anything other than private land.

"As e-scooters offer people a desirable and convenient alternative to driving for short journeys, they could be part of our clean air solution.

"So I am keen to help Government gather the data it needs to legislate responsibly for this new mode of transport, and do so quickly."

Almost 40% of those surveyed said they agreed e-scooters should be legalised for use beyond private land in the UK.

Most Read

Local News

La Linea urges Spanish Govt to invest in border

Mon 18th Nov, 2019

Local News

Spain tests no-deal Brexit passport controls, causing border logjam

Wed 9th Oct, 2019

Local News

RGP investigating Mid Harbour Estate incident

Thu 7th Nov, 2019

Local News

Gibraltarian artist Beatrice Garcia launches first solo exhibition in London

Sun 17th Nov, 2019

Local News

Lord Patten Visits University of Gibraltar

Mon 18th Nov, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

19th November 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Overseas citizens should expect lower compensation, London court hears

19th November 2019

UK/Spain News
Survey reveals support to end road ban for electric scooters - UK

19th November 2019

UK/Spain News
Bedtime phone use causing sleepless nights, research suggests

19th November 2019

UK/Spain News
'Wearable glucose monitors may benefit people with diabetes and memory problems'

19th November 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019