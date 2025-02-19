Survivor Sean Reyes shares his journey after cardiac arrest and strokes: ‘I'm living my second life’
February is Heart Month, the Gibraltar Cardiac Association is raising awareness of heart issues and, in this article, Chronicle Reporter Eyleen Gomez spoke to Sean Reyes who survived a cardiac arrest. In a remarkable tale of resilience and determination, Gibraltarian Sean Reyes, 52, recounted his harrowing journey back to health after suffering a sudden cardiac...
