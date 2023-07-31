Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 31st Jul, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Susan Cabezutto releases debut book ‘In Defeat of Goliath’

By Gabriella Peralta
31st July 2023

Local author Susan Cabezutto has released her first book ‘In Defeat of Goliath’, focused on mental health and how it affects family dynamics.

The book published by Michael Terence Publishing is centred on Mazy, a young girl with ‘Pure O’ a form of OCD.

“The book relates the story of a family, an ordinary family in every way, with the exception that they have a sibling that has a severe mental disorder, and obviously the knock-on effect that this disorder has both on herself and all the rest of the family,” Ms Cabezutto told the Chronicle.

Ms Cabezutto wrote the novel in a bid to raise awareness, but also fundraise with a portion of the proceeds set to be donated to Clubhouse Gibraltar.

She called the book an emotional drama, and although the characters are fictitious, within the pages there are some scenes based on true life events she has heard about over the years.

The book is a story on extreme hardship and coming to terms with their new way of life.
But also, it is a story of strength, patience and never giving up.

“My book represents all those people with a mental disorder, those who are suffering a daily battle,” she said.
“I hope that many people can relate to this book.”

Ms Cabezutto said she was inspired during the Covid-19 lockdown and the effect this increased isolation and stress had on people’s mental health.

"I've always been an avid reader and I have a passion for writing, and I came up with this idea,” she said.
“But it wasn't until the Covid lockdown that I really pushed it forward.”

“Mental health was really in our minds at the time because being locked down, we were always thinking about people who were suffering mentally, how it was going to worsen and aggravate their condition.”

In the months and years following the pandemic, Ms Cabezutto continued writing the novel and was on the lookout for publishers until she found Michael Terence Publishing.

“They asked me for a synopsis and the first three chapters of the book immediately.”

“Then they were eager to see the rest, and the moment they had everything, they were eager to go ahead and go ahead with the publishing.”

‘In Defeat of Goliath’ is currently available online via Amazon.

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltarian freediver achieves gold medal glory in Corsica

Thu 27th Jul, 2023

Local News

Young man dies and another critical after collision on Line Wall Road

Sat 22nd Jul, 2023

Local News

Two major developments up before DPC

Thu 27th Jul, 2023

Local News

Full planning permission approved for Marriott Hotel during long DPC meeting

Thu 27th Jul, 2023

Local News

‘No place to hide’ as Globix liquidators contact lawyers in Madrid and Moscow in search for crypto assets

Tue 25th Jul, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

31st July 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Walking through history

31st July 2023

Features
Summer painting workshop taps creative skills

31st July 2023

Features
From Police Scotland to the RGP

27th July 2023

Features
Digital Skills Academy looks to e-sports as next success story

26th July 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023