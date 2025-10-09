Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 9th Oct, 2025

Features

Sustainability awards celebrate local environmental achievements

By Chronicle Staff
9th October 2025

Bassadone won The Nautilus Project’s (TNP) Gibraltar Sustainable Business Awards on Wednesday, the 7th consecutive annual event hosted, this year, in collaboration with the GFSB.

This year’s theme was Prairies Of The Sea.

In2Adventures was in second place and ISOLAS came third.
The awards recognised ten finalists for their contribution to environmental awareness and action within the community, with the finalists presenting highlights from their projects before the winners were announced.

The winners in each category were:

Green Business Leaders – EY
Daring to be Greener – OTWO
Nature Conservation Award – Gibraltar Horticultural Society
Sustainability Team of the Year – Gibraltar College
Environmental Stewardship – Gibraltar Canoeing Association
The Green Beacon Award – Acquarius
The Green Product Award – Recycle.Gi

“This year’s ten finalists are a true testament to the diverse representation of how the Gibraltarian community continues engaging with our environment,” said a spokesperson for TNP.

Also taking place during the event was the unveiling for 1st place in the Christmas Decoration Competition (adult category), which went to Maya Baharal.

TNP thanked all participants, finalists, and youth monitor Adrianne, and confirmed that preparations for the eighth Gibraltar Sustainable Awards are already underway.

“Here's to a greener, safer, united, healthier Gibraltar,” the spokesperson added.

