Sweden beats Gibraltar to win Group K in World Cup of Darts

Described as a straightforward match in which Sweden were the favorites to win what was a group play-off against Gibraltar, both Craig Galliano and Justin Hewitt, the Gibraltar team, had other ideas after having beaten Spain earlier in the day.

Justin Hewitt set the initial tone for the match with a 140 straight off the bat. It was Craig Galliano who scored the final double to secure the first win and whip up the fans as Gibraltar surprised everyone by taking the lead.

Sweden leveled the score to make it 1-1, prompting the crowd to start chanting for Gibraltar.

Craig Galliano was close to securing their second game. Sweden failed to capitalize on their opportunities, but Hewitt missed his chance to secure the points, allowing Sweden to take a 2-1 lead.

Playing with Jeffrey de Graaf and Oskar Lukasiak, Sweden were not rattled by the support for Gibraltar and started to show their experience on stage. They tightened the screws on Gibraltar with the first 180 of the night. With just 32 left to throw, Sweden secured their third point with the third dart in their next leg.

A confident Sweden, with victory in their sights, were now enjoying their game while the Gibraltar pair were in catch-up mode, hoping for a mistake from the Swedish pair. Some wild darts from Sweden temporarily left the doors open, but Galliano was unable to take the chance, leaving Sweden to secure the final points. Missing their double twenty, they grabbed a final double ten to win, knocking Gibraltar out of the competition in the process.

The young Gibraltar pair nevertheless secured second place in Group K, above Spain, and had gained the support of a German crowd who had chanted for Gibraltar in both matches.