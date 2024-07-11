Sweden secures victory over Gibraltar in ICC T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier B

In a decisive performance, Sweden triumphed over Gibraltar by eight wickets in the ICC T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier B, securing their victory with 103/2 in just 9.2 overs, chasing down Gibraltar's total of 99/9. Imal Zuwak, the standout performer, was named Player of the Match for his brilliant 45 off 23 balls.

This was to be Gibraltar's third defeat having lost against Germany and Slovenia in the previous matches.

Gibraltar's Innings: Struggles from the Start

Gibraltar struggled from the onset, with their batters unable to build significant partnerships. The top order fell early, and the team couldn't recover, finishing their innings at 99/9 in the allotted 20 overs.

Chris Pyle and Louis Bruce were dismissed quickly, with scores of 4 and 6 respectively, both falling to Naser Baluch who bowled economically, taking 2 wickets for just 11 runs in his 4 overs.

Philip Raikes was the top scorer for Gibraltar, contributing 23 runs off 34 balls before being caught by Imal Zuwak off the bowling of Prashant Shukla.

Captain Avinash Pai managed 10 runs, and Iain Latin added 11, but their efforts were not enough to lift the team's score.

Kieron Ferrary provided a late spark with a brisk 30 off 21 balls, including 4 boundaries, but was run out on the final ball of the innings.

Sweden's bowlers were on point, with Prashant Shukla also taking 2 wickets for 16 runs, and Samiullah Rahmani capturing 2 for 14. Their disciplined bowling attack kept Gibraltar's scoring rate in check throughout the innings.

Sweden's Innings: A Commanding Chase

Sweden's chase was swift and assertive, thanks to explosive batting from their openers.

Ajay Mundra blasted 42 runs off just 19 balls, including 3 fours and 4 sixes, maintaining a strike rate of 221.1 before being caught by Chris Pyle off Kieron Ferrary's bowling.

Imal Zuwak, the captain, led from the front with a dynamic 45 runs off 23 balls, hitting 7 fours and a six, and was stumped by Chris Pyle, also off Ferrary.

With a solid foundation set by Mundra and Zuwak, Sweden cruised to victory with contributions from Abdur Sudais (5 not out) and Share Ali (7 not out off 3 balls).

Gibraltar's bowlers found it difficult to contain the Swedish batsmen. Kabir Mirpuri and Samarth Bodha were expensive, conceding 27 and 25 runs in their 2 overs respectively.

Kieron Ferrary was the only bright spot in Gibraltar's bowling attack, taking both Swedish wickets but conceding 22 runs in his 2.2 overs.

Sweden's emphatic victory, achieved in just 9.2 overs, underscores their strong performance in the qualifier. Gibraltar's batsmen struggled to find form against a disciplined Swedish bowling attack, while Sweden's batsmen showcased their power and precision, spearheaded by the Player of the Match, Imal Zuwak. This win bolsters Sweden's position in the ICC T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier B, setting them up as strong contenders moving forward.